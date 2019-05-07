Halsey Wears Wonder Woman-Inspired Look to Met Gala

The annual Met Gala is currently in full swing, giving all kinds of celebrities a chance to push the limits of fashion. For singer-songwriter Halsey, that appears to mean channeling an iconic comic book character.

Halsey arrived on the pink carpet on Monday evening sporting a red corset and skirt with golden armbands, which have been compared several times over to Wonder Woman. You can check out a photo of the ensemble below.

im loving the Wonder Woman vibes Halsey is putting out there! 💃🏻 #MetGala #dccomics pic.twitter.com/U3NwdKpwfQ — raisa (@state_of_nerd) May 7, 2019

As fans of the singer know, there’s probably a pretty good chance that the Wonder Woman send-up is intentional, considering Halsey’s outspoken love for the comic book genre. Halsey even got to voice an animated version of the character in last year’s Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.

“[I’m a] huge comic fan. Been collecting comic books my entire life,” Halsey said of her Teen Titans role. “Actually, a huge fan of the original Teen Titans series before they rebooted to Teen Titans GO. I used to come home from school when I was in high school every day and watch Teen Titans. I was a massive fan so when they asked me to be involved it was a no-brainer.”

Halsey has also shown her love for other female characters in the DC Comics pantheon, cosplaying as Poison Ivy for Halloween and being particularly excited for the Birds of Prey teaser trailer.

Fans will next get to see Wonder Woman when Gal Gadot (who also attended the Met Gala) reprises her role in next year’s Wonder Woman 1984.

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot teased during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

“I never want to do more of everything for the wrong reason, and i was very thoughtful of that when working on the second one,” director Patty Jenkins revealed. “I don’t even want to go that place in my head, like how do you keep it going etc, etc. It’s not more of anything though it is evocative of what made it great the first time.”

“The thing that I love most about Wonder Woman is that I feel she is us more than other superheroes,” Jenkins added. “People find themselves in Wonder Woman and the Wonder Woman in us. She made each of us believe in the Wonder Woman in us.”

What do you think of Halsey’s Wonder Woman-inspired get-up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!