Michael Keaton Now Confirmed to Return as Batman in Flash Movie

The return of Michael Keaton's Batman is now officially official. After news that The Flash would be telling the multiversal story of Flashpoint, it was reported that there would be two popular Batman actors donning the cowl in the feature film. Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne would be reteaming with Ezra Miller's Barry Allen, while Michael Keaton would also come back to play Batman for the first time since 1992. There was some doubt about those reports in recent months, but The Flash has finally started production in the UK, and Keaton will be taking part.

According to The Wrap, Keaton's talent agency has confirmed his role in The Flash, which is being directed by IT's Andy Muschietti. Keaton and Affleck will both play their own versions of Bruce Wayne, each interacting with Barry on his journey to fix the reality he broke.

The idea of Keaton returning as the Caped Crusader has been monumentally exciting for DC fans everywhere, but the actor did cast some doubt about his involvement back in March. While speaking to Deadline, Keaton explained that the COVID situation in the UK would determine whether or not he ultimately took on the project.

"I'm more concerned. I keep my eye more on the Covid situation in the UK than anything," said Keaton. "That will determine everything, and so that’s why I'm living outside the city here on 17 acres, staying away from everybody, because the Covid thing has got me really concerned. So, that's my first thing about all projects. I look at it and go, is this thing going to kill me, literally? And you know, if it doesn't, then we talk."

With vaccine distribution ramping up in recent months, it appears as though Keaton got a firm answer to his question. He will be playing Batman once again, and folks are excited to see what his version of the Dark Knight looks like all these years later.

Keaton remains one of the more popular Batman actors over the course of the character's big screen history. The actor played Bruce Wayne in Batman back in 1989, and again in Batman Returns in 1992. Affleck took on the role of Bruce for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, along with a brief cameo in Suicide Squad.

The Flash is set to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.