Michael Nader, The Flash and Dynasty Actor, Dies as 76

Michael Nader, an actor best known for his roles on the original Dynasty, All My Children, and the 1990 The Flash television series has passed away at the age of 76. News of Nader's passing was confirmed by his wife, Jodi Lister Nader, in a statement to television writer Michael Fairman. According to the statement, Nader passed away on the morning of Monday, August 23rd from an untreatable form of cancer at his home in Northern California.

"With heavy heart, I'm sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael," the statement reads. "We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms' virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. Michael was working on a book about his life and addiction at the time of his death. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever."

Nader's acting career spanned nearly four decades with the actor getting starting his soap opera career with the role of Kevin Thomspon on As the World Turns, a role he played from 1975 through 1978. He would go on to appear As Alexi Theopolous on the primetime soap opera Bare Essence in 1983 and, that same year, began starring as Dex Dexter on Dynasty, a role he remained in until the series finale in 1989. In 1990, Nader played Nicholas Pike on The Flash, serving as the first villain for the speedster in the series pilot. He would then go on to play Dimitri Marick, Erica Kane's (Susan Lucci) husband on All My Children from 1991-1999 and then from 2000-2001 and appeared again in the Prospect Park online All My Children revival in 2013.

John Wesley Shipp, who starred in The Flash as well as appeared on All My Children with Nader, remembered the actor on social media Wednesday.

Rest in joy my friend. We were destined to work together, first on the flash, then on all my children. Both times a pleasure🙏🏼🖤 https://t.co/7BI2HvSEMI — John Wesley Shipp (@JohnWesleyShipp) August 26, 2021

"Rest in joy my friend," Shipp wrote. "We were destined to work together, first on the flash, then on all my children. Both times a pleasure."

Our thoughts are with Nader's family, friends, and fans at this time.