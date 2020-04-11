Michael Rosenbaum Addresses Arrow Star Stephen Amell’s Podcast Panic Attack

✖

Arrow star Stephen Amell recently revealed that he had suffered a panic attack while recording an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast and now Rosenbaum is addressing the situation. During a recent appearance on KTLA 5, Rosenbaum talked about the situation and the important message Amell's vulnerability in sharing the experience - and coming back to finish the episode - sends.

"I could see that he was sweating a little bit and he was just really exhausted, he was very vulnerable...I've had panic attacks," Rosenbaum said. "What's great about this is, it's not great that he had a panic attack but he said, 'can I listen to the raw footage' and I said sure and then he said, 'I want to come back and finish it because I think it's important.' Which is exactly what my show is about, just like showing the world that even like these big celebrities, he's a superhero, he gets overwhelmed, you know, he's exhausted, you don't get the sleep, you don't take care of yourself and you put everything else in front of you, things happen and so he came back and he's doing great now, but I love that he was tweeting it...and I just said 'thank you, man' that's what the show's about, it's what people want to hear, so it was really cool."

The episode of the podcast features Amell talking with Rosenbaum about the end of Arrow among other things and doesn't shy away from Amell's panic attack. The episode contains the moment when Amell got up and left, but also includes Amell's return and breakdown of what happened as well as the things that he feels contributed to the experience.

"For starters, I should've cancelled," Amell said. "I left here, I walked home. You pulled up beside me and tried to drive me home. I was freezing on the walk." When he got home, he put a blanket over himself and was sweating profusely. "I told my wife, 'I had a really bad panic attack.'" Rosenbaum also texted Amell's wife to check in on him.

"I was pretty positive that there was nothing physically wrong with me but as we discussed the leaving of the show combined with just not really breaking away from it in my life, in terms of getting back into Los Angeles, it was like I needed this clean break," Amell said. "I just hadn't disconnected and ironically, I had said with Code 8 coming out, that ideally I'm gonna be in Los Angeles."

He further explained that while he had been looking forward to being with the team to prepare for Code 8's release, working to promote the film had pushed him beyond exhaustion to a point where, as Amell puts it, he was "just done".

On Monday, Amell updated fans that he's doing much better now.

"I did Rosey's podcast after Arrow ended," Amell wrote. "We had to cut it short because I had a full on panic attack. It wasn't pretty. I came back a few weeks ago to chat about it. I was in a really bad spot and I'm happy to report that I'm doing much better."