‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Director Says They Tried To Accommodate ‘Justice League’

One of the more noticeable issues with Justice League came in the form of a mustache, or more accurately the CGI removal of one from Superman, and the Mission Impossible Director is ready to address it.

If you aren’t familiar with the situation, once Justice League finished filming Henry Cavill went to the set of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, a role that would call for a thick mustache. Unfortunately, Justice League would end up needing reshoots while filming for Mission: Impossible was in process, and so ultimately Warner Bros. would have to remove it via CGI.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie is ready to address this it seems after a fan asked him about it on Twitter, saying “There’s an elephant in the room: Who is to blame for the freaky looking Superman in JL by prohibiting Henry Cavill from shaving his MI mustache? You? Tom? Paramount? Would have been easier for him to wear a fake mustache than to make WB spend millions on CGI.”

I will talk about that in detail with @ChrisHewitt on the @empiremagazine spoiler podcast. The short answer: We made every effort to accommodate JL without negatively impacting our movie. There’s was nothing we could do. https://t.co/5SfrY2zVc9 — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) July 4, 2018

McQuarrie teased all will be revealed on an upcoming podcast with Empire, but in the meantime wants it clear they tried to work with Warner Bros. to make it happen. “I will talk about that in detail with @ChrisHewitt on the @empiremagazine spoiler podcast. The short answer: We made every effort to accommodate JL without negatively impacting our movie. There’s was nothing we could do.”

According to Warner Bros., they offered to pay for the post-production work to add a mustache back in for Mission: Impossible, since in theory, it is easier to add facial hair than remove it. Paramount didn’t go for it though, and so the VFX department behind Justice League had only a few months to work on removing it from the reshot footage. Evidently, that included quite a bit involving Superman though, so it seems they really needed more time.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Michelle Monaghan, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill, Sian Brooke, Frederick Schmidt and Angela Bassett.

“The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.”

Mission: Impossible – Fallout crashes into theaters on July 27, 2018. Justice League is on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital now.