Fans Can’t Decide if ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Was Worth ‘Justice League’s Mustachegate

Mission: Impossible – Fallout made its debut this weekend, bringing to close a year-long saga within the nerd world.

In July of last year, it was revealed that Henry Cavill’s Fallout mustache would need to be CGI-ed out of parts of Justice League, as the film’s reshoots fell in the middle of Fallout‘s production. What was soon dubbed “Mustachegate” became a pretty prominent topic online, with fans having a surprising amount of thoughts about the idea of Superman sporting a thick mustache.

When Justice League debuted last November, Cavill’s mustache became a topic of conversation once again, as fans captured some less-than-positive looks at how the millions of dollars of CGI ultimately turned out. Throughout it all, a question ran through some fans minds — would Cavill’s facial hair in Fallout ultimately be worth all of the trouble?

Well, now that Fallout has been released, fans finally have their answer. And judging by the response online, the Internet seems to be a little bit divided on the subject. Some think that Cavill’s mustache was majestic enough to justify Justice League‘s snafu, while others think that the end result was imperfect at best. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Warning: Mild spoilers for Mission: Impossible – Fallout beyond this point!

So Impressed

#MissionImpossibleFallout was a thrill ride from start to finish! Top notch action scene after action scene? @TomCruise is truly an action star ? HENRY CAVILL WAS A BEAST ? And yes his mustache was GLORIOUS on the big screen ? pic.twitter.com/yurG4rvsdw — Kumarendran (@Kumarendran_VD) July 29, 2018

Just Too Awesome

#MissionImpossibleFallout review. The rubber lips in Justice League were totally worth it. Henry Cavil looks boss in a mustache. — ThePharaohWizard (@ThPharaohWizard) July 28, 2018

Not Worth It

For the record: #HenryCavill ‘s moustache was not consistent in #MissionImpossibleFallout , as facial goes. Shaving it off for #JusticeLeague reshoots and regrowing it would not have compromised the movie even a little bit. It was spiteful in not allowing it. Shame on you!!! — Adiel de Villiers (@Adielie1) July 29, 2018

But What Did it Cost?

#MissionImpossibleFallout is AMAZING. Well worth the 30 Million Dollar Mustache. Heck, it’d be worth a 300 Million Dollar Mustache. — Stewart Fletcher (@CapnMormon) July 27, 2018

*Fire Emoji*

#MissionImpossibleFallout was badass, fun, F’ing banana balls crazy at times &1of the BEST of the Saga.

My only nitpicks are SPOILERS SPOILERS#Superman‘s MUSTACHE didn’t play a major role in the film.

I actually thought it’d GO up in FLAMES ?during the finale& it kinda did?? pic.twitter.com/yr31k5T12u — Mike Killmonger (@AhsokaBendu413) July 28, 2018

Magnificent

Okay Paramount pictures, you win. That mustache on Henry Cavil was magnificent. Oh, and the movie was pretty awesome too. Loved it. #MissionImpossibleFallout — Brian (@bjwyxrs) July 28, 2018

The Greatest Star

Really enjoyed the new Mission Impossible film, absolute travesty that Henry Cavil’s mustache didn’t get top billing #MissionImpossibleFallout — Dan Barnett (@Dan_Barnett7) July 25, 2018

