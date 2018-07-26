Henry Cavill Shares Superman-Themed ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Teaser

One of Henry Cavill‘s breakout roles was as Superman in Man of Steel, followed by appearances in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. The actor has crossed over to another massive action franchise by playing August Walker in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The actor shared a new teaser for that film which pays its respects to the DC Comics icon.

The teaser mirrors the iconic, “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Superman,” quote made famous by DC Comics, but using footage from previous Mission: Impossible films. In Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, with the above teaser substituting “Burj” for “bird.” In Rogue Nation, Hunt clung to the side of a plane. The new teaser hints that Walker could be as exciting a character as Clark Kent.

While the above teaser draws lighthearted connections to Cavill’s other roles, the filming schedule of Fallout and Justice League unintentionally resulted in a bizarre complication.

Once Cavill finished filming Justice League, he grew a mustache for his role in Fallout. The DC Extended Universe film required reshoots, though Cavill had already grown the facial hair, requiring visual effects artists to erase the mustache from the reshoots.

“I was slightly surprised. When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn’t expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold,” Cavill shared with Empire of the fiasco. “I wasn’t expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were.”

Another way to handle the complication would have been to shave the mustache and wear fake facial hair for Fallout, though Cavill claimed the intensity of stunts would have made this path too difficult.

“When it came to that, it was one of those things where I’m in the middle of another movie, and to change my look for a movie that should have finished already becomes a real problem,” Cavill detailed. “And as you will see when the movie comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility. You’ll think, ‘Okay, yeah, a fake mustache would perhaps have been blown off in this situation.’ Unfortunately, it led to much dismay when Justice League came out, but that’s the nature of these things. You can’t win every time.”

Fans can see how August Walker stacks up to Superman when Mission: Impossible – Fallout hits theaters Friday.

