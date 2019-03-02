The Internet Is Turning Jason Momoa Into Momo and Now We Can’t Sleep

The “Momo Suicide Challenge” has found its way back into the spotlight this week, giving nobody a good time. Now, in an attempt to make lemonade out of lemons, people have started creating Momo and Jason Momoa hybrid memes — and it might be more terrifying than the original image being circulated.

Apparently, the video has been popping up in the middle of YouTube programming geared towards youth, including Fortnite and Peppa Pig videos.

Keep scrolling to see the Momo(a) mashups that will fuel your nightmares for weeks!

Beware!

Jason Momo

Kill It With Fire

Why Would You

I am now in possession of a cursed imaged, thanks @nathancarronair Jason Momo’a’ will forever haunt my Photoshop window.#MomoChallenge #MOMO pic.twitter.com/Nm73rJFawy — Shane Morris (@NonsenseShane) February 28, 2019

Mr. Steal Yo Girl

Fellas, beware! The Momoa Challenge is creeping into unboxing videos and makeup tutorials, and he will ? steal yo girl! pic.twitter.com/NgGB6WT0sB — SammichesPsychMeds (@SamPsychMeds) February 28, 2019

Parents PSA

PARENTS!!! Please talk to your children about the Momoa Challenge pic.twitter.com/atuuQ5E6HK — Jorsh? (@ghostmanatee) February 28, 2019

Before You Go

Aquaman is set for release on home media on March 26th.

