Monolith Reveals Batwoman For ‘Batman: Gotham City Chronicles’

Batman’s going to have lots of help in Gotham City Chronicles, and Monolith has just revealed he’s getting another ally in Batwoman.

The fan favorite character will be a fully playable character in the upcoming tabletop game from Monolith, and they’ve just released some up close photos of how she’ll look in the game. The miniature seems to skew pretty close to the comics version, which gives Kate Kane a bold Bat-symbol with a rather minimalist costume design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These are pictures of the prototype mini, so there are no paints applied yet, but she will most likely sport her red and black color scheme. She’s sporting a dynamic action pose with one hand balled into a fist, which is most likely about to connect with someone’s face.

You can view more photos of Batwoman in the gallery.

Monolith also released her character sheet, which is what gives players all the details of her abilities and stats. She sports a few different skills in comparison to Batman‘s character sheet, but without descriptions, we don’t know what those skills do just yet.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7117]

Monolith has previously shown off their Harley Quinn miniature, as well as Tim Drake (Robin), Joker, Poison Ivy, Deadshot, and more, which you can peruse in the gallery. There will be plenty of other characters in the game though, including Nightwing, Oracle, Black Canary, Alfred, Riddler, Bane, Killer Croc, Commisher Gordon, Clayface, Talon, and Court of Owls mercenaries.

The game already includes a bevy of characters, but we are still holding out hope for a few more additions before all is said and done. An Orphan, Huntress, Professor Pyg, Hush, and Catwoman are all characters we’d like to see, so hopefully, they’ll make the cut.

As for combat mechanics with the miniatures themselves, that remains to be revealed, though Monolith did shed some light on actions. Players will not be restricted to an individual turn during the game. Instead, players are allowed to use actions freely until the villain takes over. If you want a glimpse of how actions are used and carried out, you can watch the handy-dandy video above.

Batman: Gotham City Chronicles will hit Kickstarter on February 27th.