Ruby Rose Teases More Moments Between Batwoman and Supergirl

It was a fan-favorite take away from last fall’s “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover when Batwoman and Supergirl met and nearly instantly launched hope that, if the then-in development Batwoman series get picked up by The CW, we might eventually get a World’s Finest team up between the superheroines. Now, with fall television just around the corner, Batwoman and Supergirl will be sharing Sunday nights on The CW, and according to Batwoman star Ruby Rose they may be sharing more than just a night of programming. There are potentially more team ups in the future.

Speaking at the Batwoman portion of The CW’s Television Critics Association press tour presentation on Sunday, Rose teased there are more Supergirl and Batwoman moments to come.

“I loved seeing that iconic moment of Batwoman and Supergirl,” Rose said. “I do believe that there will be more of that. We are going to potentially do more work together.”

With both Batwoman and Supergirl participating in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, fans already expected that the two heroes would come together again — after all, the threat presented to the multiverse by the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) is one that is sure to require all of the Arrowverse’s heroes if it is even remotely like the comic book event it’s based on — but Rose’s comments make it sound like there will be more to look forward to even beyond that, something in line with what executive producer Caroline Dries said at Batwoman‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel last month.

“We’re currently working on the crossover,” Dries shared regarding “Crisis”. “We’ve got a ton, a ton, a ton of characters coming into the five-part event… Burt Ward will be making an appearance.”

She then went a bit further and said that Kate and Kara would cross paths again and a friendship is definitely going to happen.

“We’re going to see that bond evolve into a Kate/Kara friendship,” Dries said.

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver.