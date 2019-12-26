Joker and Avengers: Endgame Land Multiple Music City Film Critics’ Association Award Nominations

We’re now in the thick of awards season, with the majority of the different critics associations and organizations around the country having already released the list of nominations for their annual awards. The Golden Globes have been the most notable so far, and all eyes are looking ahead to the prestigious Academy Award nominations, which will be announced next month. Earlier this week, the Music City Film Critics’ Association, comprised of critics based in Nashville, TN, recognized the best that the film industry had to offer in 2019 by announcing its full list of nominations.

Like with many other organizations over the past few weeks, the MCFCA has nominated Todd Phillips’ Joker for multiple awards. It has four nominations in all, including Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Picture. Avengers: Endgame also managed to land nominations for Best Acting Ensemble and Best Action Film. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led all films with nine total nominations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The MCFCA will announce its winners on January 10, 2020. Until then, you can check out the full list of nominations below!

BEST PICTURE

1917

APOLLO 11

JOJO RABBIT

JOKER

KNIVES OUT

LITTLE WOMEN

MARRIAGE STORY

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

THE IRISHMAN

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes – 1917

Greta Gerwig – LITTLE WOMEN

Quentin Tarantino – ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Bong Joon Ho – PARASITE

Martin Scorsese – THE IRISHMAN

BEST ACTOR

Eddie Murphy – DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

Joaquin Phoenix – JOKER

Adam Driver – MARRIAGE STORY

Taron Edgerton – ROCKETMAN

Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS

BEST ACTRESS

Charlize Theron – BOMBSHELL

Awkwafina – THE FAREWELL

Renee Zellweger – JUDY

Scarlett Johansson – MARRIAGE STORY

Lupita Nyong’o – US

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Shia LeBeouf – HONEY BOY

Al Pacino – THE IRISHMAN

Joe Pesci – THE IRISHMAN

Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Brad Pitt – ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Zhao Shuzhen – THE FAREWELL

Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS

Scarlett Johansson – JOJO RABBIT

Florence Pugh – LITTLE WOMEN

Laura Dern – MARRIAGE STORY

BEST YOUNG ACTOR

Jacob Tremblay – GOOD BOYS

Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY

Archie Yates – JOJO RABBIT

Roman Griffin Davis – JOJO RABBIT

Evan Alex – US

BEST YOUNG ACTRESS

Kyleigh Curran – DOCTOR SLEEP

Lucy Gallina – THE IRISHMAN

Sophia Lillis – IT: CHAPTER 2

Thomasin McKenzie – JOJO RABBIT

Julia Butters – ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

Shahadi Wright Joseph – US

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

KNIVES OUT

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

THE IRISHMAN

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

ABOMINABLE

FROZEN II

I LOST MY BODY

KLAUS

TOY STORY 4

BEST DOCUMENTARY

AMAZING GRACE

AMERICAN FACTORY

APOLLO 11

ONE CHILD NATION

TELL ME WHO I AM

BEST SCREENPLAY

JOJO RABBIT

KNIVES OUT

MARRIAGE STORY

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

BEST SOUND

1917

APOLLO 11

FORD V. FERRARI

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

BEST SONG

INTO THE UNKNOWN – FROZEN II

STAND UP – HARRIET

(I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN – ROCKETMAN

I CAN’T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY – TOY STORY 4

GLASGOW – WILD ROSE

BEST SCORE

1917

JOKER

MARRIAGE STORY

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

US

BEST MUSIC FILM

AMAZING GRACE

BLINDED BY THE LIGHT

ROCKETMAN

WILD ROSE

YESTERDAY

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

JOKER

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

THE LIGHTHOUSE

BEST EDITING

1917

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

THE IRISHMAN

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

KNIVES OUT

LITTLE WOMEN

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

PARASITE

BEST COMEDY FILM

BOOKSMART

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

JOJO RABBIT

KNIVES OUT

LONG SHOT

BEST HORROR FILM

DOCTOR SLEEP

IT: CHAPTER 2

MIDSOMMAR

READY OR NOT

US

BEST ACTION FILM

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

ATLANTICS

PAIN AND GLORY

PARASITE

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE

THE JIM RIDLEY AWARD

(For the film that best depicts Nashville)

BLUEBIRD

THE DEAD CENTER

PEANUT BUTTER FALCON

SAINT CLOUD HILL

WILD ROSE