Joker and Avengers: Endgame Land Multiple Music City Film Critics’ Association Award Nominations

We’re now in the thick of awards season, with the majority of the different critics associations and organizations around the country having already released the list of nominations for their annual awards. The Golden Globes have been the most notable so far, and all eyes are looking ahead to the prestigious Academy Award nominations, which will be announced next month. Earlier this week, the Music City Film Critics’ Association, comprised of critics based in Nashville, TN, recognized the best that the film industry had to offer in 2019 by announcing its full list of nominations.
Like with many other organizations over the past few weeks, the MCFCA has nominated Todd Phillips’ Joker for multiple awards. It has four nominations in all, including Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix) and Best Picture. Avengers: Endgame also managed to land nominations for Best Acting Ensemble and Best Action Film. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood led all films with nine total nominations.
The MCFCA will announce its winners on January 10, 2020. Until then, you can check out the full list of nominations below!
BEST PICTURE
1917
APOLLO 11
JOJO RABBIT
JOKER
KNIVES OUT
LITTLE WOMEN
MARRIAGE STORY
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE
THE IRISHMAN
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes – 1917
Greta Gerwig – LITTLE WOMEN
Quentin Tarantino – ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Bong Joon Ho – PARASITE
Martin Scorsese – THE IRISHMAN
BEST ACTOR
Eddie Murphy – DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
Joaquin Phoenix – JOKER
Adam Driver – MARRIAGE STORY
Taron Edgerton – ROCKETMAN
Adam Sandler – UNCUT GEMS
BEST ACTRESS
Charlize Theron – BOMBSHELL
Awkwafina – THE FAREWELL
Renee Zellweger – JUDY
Scarlett Johansson – MARRIAGE STORY
Lupita Nyong’o – US
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Shia LeBeouf – HONEY BOY
Al Pacino – THE IRISHMAN
Joe Pesci – THE IRISHMAN
Jonathan Majors – THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
Brad Pitt – ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Zhao Shuzhen – THE FAREWELL
Jennifer Lopez – HUSTLERS
Scarlett Johansson – JOJO RABBIT
Florence Pugh – LITTLE WOMEN
Laura Dern – MARRIAGE STORY
BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Jacob Tremblay – GOOD BOYS
Noah Jupe – HONEY BOY
Archie Yates – JOJO RABBIT
Roman Griffin Davis – JOJO RABBIT
Evan Alex – US
BEST YOUNG ACTRESS
Kyleigh Curran – DOCTOR SLEEP
Lucy Gallina – THE IRISHMAN
Sophia Lillis – IT: CHAPTER 2
Thomasin McKenzie – JOJO RABBIT
Julia Butters – ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
Shahadi Wright Joseph – US
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
KNIVES OUT
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE
THE IRISHMAN
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
ABOMINABLE
FROZEN II
I LOST MY BODY
KLAUS
TOY STORY 4
BEST DOCUMENTARY
AMAZING GRACE
AMERICAN FACTORY
APOLLO 11
ONE CHILD NATION
TELL ME WHO I AM
BEST SCREENPLAY
JOJO RABBIT
KNIVES OUT
MARRIAGE STORY
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE
BEST SOUND
1917
APOLLO 11
FORD V. FERRARI
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
BEST SONG
INTO THE UNKNOWN – FROZEN II
STAND UP – HARRIET
(I’M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN – ROCKETMAN
I CAN’T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY – TOY STORY 4
GLASGOW – WILD ROSE
BEST SCORE
1917
JOKER
MARRIAGE STORY
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
US
BEST MUSIC FILM
AMAZING GRACE
BLINDED BY THE LIGHT
ROCKETMAN
WILD ROSE
YESTERDAY
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
1917
JOKER
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE
THE LIGHTHOUSE
BEST EDITING
1917
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE
THE IRISHMAN
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
1917
KNIVES OUT
LITTLE WOMEN
ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD
PARASITE
BEST COMEDY FILM
BOOKSMART
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
JOJO RABBIT
KNIVES OUT
LONG SHOT
BEST HORROR FILM
DOCTOR SLEEP
IT: CHAPTER 2
MIDSOMMAR
READY OR NOT
US
BEST ACTION FILM
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
ATLANTICS
PAIN AND GLORY
PARASITE
PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE
THE JIM RIDLEY AWARD
(For the film that best depicts Nashville)
BLUEBIRD
THE DEAD CENTER
PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
SAINT CLOUD HILL
WILD ROSE