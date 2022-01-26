Naomi: “Enigma” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Enigma”, the fourth episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The episode will continue to dive into the world of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), and the recent revelation that she is an alien from another planet. The series’ most recent episode began to tease some of Naomi’s comic-accurate roots, between the first mention of The Twenty-Nine, and the development that her parents, Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) were aware of her extraterrestrial origins when they first found her as a baby.

“It’s a privilege to play her,” Walfall explained while speaking with the press. “And stepping into this world, it allows representation in so many ways. It allows representation for people who look like Naomi, but it also allows for representation for a lot of people. She’s super into comics. She’s skateboards. She is super confident. She knows all these languages. She’s in all these AP classes. I think that there are so many different, great things that Naomi does that people can relate to, but they can also probably relate to how great of a moral compass she has.”

“I read the comic when I got the part,” Walfall revealed. “I’ve played a couple characters that have been in books, or characters that have been in movies before, but this is my first lead role. So, of course I got my hands on the comics. I feel like it would sort of be an injustice not to… It’s such a great story, and such a beautiful story. And I have the Justice League issues that she’s in, too. Of course I got the comics. I carry the Naomi comic in my bag all the time when I’m at work. I think that it’s such a good reference point. It really makes me feel centered to the character. That was probably the first thing I did when I found out I booked the role.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Enigma” below!

“THE BALANCING ACT – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) discovers more about her past, but she must come to terms with all the secrets that have been kept from her…and who has been keeping them. And as the newly empowered teen continues her training with Dee (Alexander Wraith) and finds the courage to confront Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), she must balance her super-life with her school life when Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Anthony (Will Meyers) and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) push Naomi to campaign for Class President. Also starring Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, and guest starring Stephanie March. Neema Barnette directed the episode written by Stephanie Coggins.”

New episodes of Naomi air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Enigma” will air on February 1st.