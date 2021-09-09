NECA’s Affordable 1989 Batman Grapnel Launcher Replica Is up for Pre-Order

Earlier this year, NECA launched a full-size replica of the Batarang that appeared in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. It looked great and it could be folded, but the best part is that it was priced at only $17. Now NECA has added a great-looking replica grapnel launcher to the arsenal, and It’s priced at only $35 here at Entertainment Earth. It’s set to arrive in October.

The 1989 Batman Grapnel Launcher measures oveer 7-inches in length and features a foldable handle, grapnel hook attachment, and a motorized spool that retracts the rope (requires 2x “LR1” batteries). Yes, you can actually fire this thing, but don’t expect to zoom up buildings with it or anything. It probably only spits the grapnel hook out a foot or two. Still, this is a pretty nice prop replica for the price – just like the Batarang.

In other Batman news, LEGO debuted the 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler from the 2008 Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight earlier this month. What makes it especially exciting is the Ultimate Collector Series-style build with a whopping 2049 pieces. LEGO also launched the 76239 Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown set, which is more manageable in both pieces and price.

Given that these sets are going to be hugely popular, you might want to get right down to the pre-order. You can find the 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler here at LEGO.com priced at $229.99 with a release date set for November 1st. A listing was also live here on Amazon but inactive at the time of writing. The 76239 Batman Batmobile Tumbler: Scarecrow Showdown set is available to pre-order here at LEGO.com and here on Amazon for $39.99 with a release date set for October 1st.

