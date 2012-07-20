Divisive Batman Movie Debuts on the Netflix Top 10

The first day of each new month sees a bunch of movies added to Netflix's streaming lineup, and July is no different. On Friday, July 1st, a horde of movies made their way to Netflix, beefing up the streamer's roster of popular films. Some of those new additions have been loved by fans for years, so it should come as no surprise to see them leap onto the Netflix Top 10 Movies list upon their arrival.

One of the films finding success on Netflix after its recent arrival is The Dark Knight Rises, the final film in Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale's Batman trilogy. For some fans, The Dark Knight Rises has only gotten better with age. For others, time hasn't been kind to the series-ender. Either way, there is clearly still a lot of interest in watching the hit Batman movie.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows The Dark Knight Rises as the fourth-most popular film on the entire service. Other new addition movies on the list include Old School and Zero Dark Thirty.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 list below!