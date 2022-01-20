Multiple Batman Movies Heading Back to Netflix Next Month

While HBO Max has been the de facto hub for DC movies since it launched back in 2020, various streaming contracts see movies bounce to other services every once in a while. This has always been the case for the most of the live-action Batman films, which have made their way to just about every streaming service not named Disney+ at one point or another. In February, a couple of the most popular Batman movies out there are heading back to Netflix in the United States.

Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, the first two movies in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, are being added to Netflix’s lineup on February 1st. That said, there hasn’t been any indication that the films will be leaving HBO Max in favor of Netflix at that time. Additionally, both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are also making their way to Hulu at the beginning of February. Starting next month, Christian Bale’s first two outings as Batman will be available on three different streaming services at the same time.

The strange thing about Nolan’s Batman films heading over the Netflix is that only two parts of the trilogy are going to be on the service. The Dark Knight Rises, the 2012 film that wrapped up Bale’s Batman story, isn’t listed as a new arrival for Netflix or Hulu. It appears HBO Max will remain the only place you can check out all three movies in the series.

The Dark Knight and Batman Begins aren’t the only movies heading to Netflix at the start of February. You can check out the full list of February 1st additions below.

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

