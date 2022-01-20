Multiple Batman Movies Heading Back to Netflix Next Month

While HBO Max has been the de facto hub for DC movies since it launched back in 2020, various streaming contracts see movies bounce to other services every once in a while. This has always been the case for the most of the live-action Batman films, which have made their way to just about every streaming service not named Disney+ at one point or another. In February, a couple of the most popular Batman movies out there are heading back to Netflix in the United States.
Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, the first two movies in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, are being added to Netflix’s lineup on February 1st. That said, there hasn’t been any indication that the films will be leaving HBO Max in favor of Netflix at that time. Additionally, both Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are also making their way to Hulu at the beginning of February. Starting next month, Christian Bale’s first two outings as Batman will be available on three different streaming services at the same time.
The strange thing about Nolan’s Batman films heading over the Netflix is that only two parts of the trilogy are going to be on the service. The Dark Knight Rises, the 2012 film that wrapped up Bale’s Batman story, isn’t listed as a new arrival for Netflix or Hulu. It appears HBO Max will remain the only place you can check out all three movies in the series.
The Dark Knight and Batman Begins aren’t the only movies heading to Netflix at the start of February. You can check out the full list of February 1st additions below.
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Raising Dion: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
