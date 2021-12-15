New DC Comics Pre-Orders: Darkseid and The Batman Who Laughs Action Figures, Batmobeast

DC Comics fans have some interesting new collectibles to check out today! These releases include a massive DC Multiverse Batmobeast vehicle from McFarlane along with Darkseid and The Batman Who Laughs Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes action figures from Beast Kingdom. Details for each of these new releases can be found below along with pre-order links.

The DC Multiverse Batmobeast from McFarlane Toys comes from the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal. If you are unfamiliar, the Batmobeast is actually an evil Batman from the Dark Multiverse – a monster truck that contains an uploaded copy of Batman’s consciousness. This sentient vehicle was recruited by The Batman Who Laughs to join the Dark Knights and invade Earth 0.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McFarlane’s Batmobeast measures about 17-inches long and 11 1/4-inches tall, making it big enough to accommodate McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7-inch scale figures. It also features rolling wheels and a removable body. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $79.99 with free U.S. shipping and a January 2022 release date.

Speaking of The Batman Who Laughs, Beast Kingdom has just released a Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes action figure of the character from Dark Nights: Death Metal. It stands at nearly 8-inches tall with over 26 points of articulation. It also includes 2 replaceable head sculpts (regular and laughing). A pair of detachable wings, sickle, 4 pairs of interchangeable hands, and a figure base. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $114.99 with free U.S. shipping and a January 2023 release date. You won’t be charged until it ships, so there’s no need to worry about the long wait time.

Finally, Beast Kingdom’s Darkseid Dynamic 8-Ction Heroes action figure measures nearly 9-inches tall with 20 points of articulation. Accessories include 2 replaceable head sculpts (angry and regular) with LED-lights in the eyes, 4 pairs of interchangeable hands, 2 pairs of Omega beam effects parts (direct and refracted), and a figure base. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $149.99 with free U.S. shipping and a release date set for January 2023. Again, you won’t be charged until it ships.