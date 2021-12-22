New DC Multiverse Figure Pre-Orders: General Zod, Solar Superman, Martian Manhunter, and Aquaman

McFarlane Toys continues their onslaught of new action figures with the release of General Zod (DC Rebirth) and Solar Superman (Lois and Clark) in the DC Multiverse line. If you are a fan of figures with beards, this is the wave for you. UPDATE: Martian Manhunter (DC Rebirth) and Aquaman (Endless Winter) added.

The General Zod figure is based on the design from the Rebirth relaunch, and includes alternate hands, a base, and an art card. It also appears that rare variants of the General Zod figure will be shipped out at random. Martian Manhunter is also based on the Rebirth relaunch, and includes a base and an art card. The Solar Superman figure is depicted in his Solar Suit from the 2015 Superman: Lois and Clark limited series from Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks. It includes alternate hands, a base, and an art card. Finally, Aquaman is depicted as he appears in the 2020 Justice League: Endless Winter crossover event from Andy Lanning, Ron Marz, and Howard Porter. It includes a trident, base, and art card. All of the figures are 7-inch scale with up to 22 points of articulation, and you can pre-order them via the links below.

