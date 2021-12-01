Gotham Knights DC Multiverse Action Figures Are Up for Pre-Order

Recent leaks suggest that Gotham Knights, the first Batman game since Batman: Arkham Knight will drop on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X at some point in the Spring of 2022. Developer WB Games Montreal hasn’t confirmed this, so take it with a grain of salt. However, pre-orders for new DC Multiverse action figures based on the game have launched from McFarlane Toys, and they do have a firm release window of January / February 2022.

The DC Multiverse wave of Gotham Knights McFarlane Toys 7-inch scale figures include Dick Grayson’s Nightwing, Jason Todd’s Red Hood, Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl, and Tim Drake’s Robin in their outfits from the game. All of the figures include up to 22 points of articulation, accessories, and an art card. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $19.99 each. Nightwing / Red Hood and Robin / Batgirl cases are also available for collectors and resellers with free shipping. Note that the DC Multiverse collector multipack of the Batman Who Laughs with Robins of Earth-22 is also back up for pre-order here at Walmart while it lasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gotham Knights is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime in 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. In the meantime, for more coverage on Gotham Knights — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

“Batman is dead. A new expansive, criminal underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City.” reads an official blurb about the game. “It is now up to the Batman Family; Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin; to protect Gotham, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops, and fear to its criminals. From solving mysteries that connect the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, you must evolve into the new Dark Knight and save the streets from descent into chaos.”