New ‘Doom Patrol’ Promo Highlight’s Matt Bomer’s Negative Man

Ahead of the premiere of Doom Patrol, DC Universe is hyping up their latest mature superhero series with a series of promos hyping up the individual members of the strange team. The latest takes a focus on Negative Man, played by Matt Bomer.

The new promo shows the former White Collar actor as Larry Trainor, a former Air Force test pilot who suffers a tragic accident that scars his body while leaving him with mysterious abilities. Check out the teaser below:

Fighting against the spirit within him, Negative Man flies to the screen. 🕶️ #DCUDOOMPATROL pic.twitter.com/X6MlkzJlo5 — Doom Patrol (@DoomPatrolDCU) February 1, 2019

With the new series set to debut in just two weeks, details for Doom Patrol have still been kept under wraps — much like Negative Man himself. Fans have had questions over if the series will tackle Grant Morrison’s run or from Gerard Way’s more recent version — both of which are beloved by DC Comics readers.

The latest DC Universe series appears to be incorporating elements of both, embracing the weirdest aspects of the franchise for the live-action adaption.

Hopefully we learn more about DC Universe’s plans for the series in the coming weeks. The most we know so far comes from the synopsis for the show released months ago:

“Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Woman and Crazy Jane. Led by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg. Banding together these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.”

Doom Patrol premieres Friday, April 15th on DC Universe.