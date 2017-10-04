Justice League: Character Poster For The Flash Debuts Online

The hits just keep coming! After a ton of new Justice League trailer info dropped this morning, Warner Bros. has just released the first character poster for The Flash.

Early this evening, the third member of the Justice League got their own time in the spotlight. Following the teasers and posters for Batman and Aquaman, The Flash is finally getting his moment.

The poster shares the same style as the others, but seems a bit more youthful than the rest. Barry Allen is a young guy, and he’s excited to be working with the team.

Check out this poster – along with the others -releases for the Justice League movie

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and features an ensemble cast that includes Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017, while The Batman lands sometime in 2018.

