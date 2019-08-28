New Joker Trailer Has Fans Screaming Joaquin Phoenix Deserves an Oscar

The newest trailer for DC’s upcoming film, Joker, was released today and it already has the Internet abuzz. The new film is being directed by Todd Phillips and stars Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. Based on the new trailer, many fans have already taken to Twitter to scream Oscar for Phoenix. If the early buzz for his performance is accurate, the actor could become the second person to earn an Oscar for playing the role after Heath Ledger, who won posthumously in 2009.

In addition to Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Joker stars Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below:

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Here are some of the tweets from fans who think Phoenix is getting an Academy Award for Joker…

The Anticipation

can’t wait to watch joaquin phoenix win an oscar for his performance as joker pic.twitter.com/NdcvFhgmCH — courtney (@infamousmargot) August 28, 2019

Early Campaigning

i’m going to start joaquin phoenix oscar campaign right now #joker pic.twitter.com/R5i2ZVrUIM — mia saw la la land 12x times (@justmiaslife) August 28, 2019

“Based On This Trailer Alone”

I am floored by how good #Joker looks. Seriously. Go ahead and give Joaquin Phoenix the Oscar now based on this trailer alone. https://t.co/0gmMegfMG9 — Jeremy Stanley (@jeremystanley) August 28, 2019

The Support

Everyone after Joaquin Phoenix finally wins his Oscar for Joker#JokerMovie #Joker #JoaquinPhoenixpic.twitter.com/swxUdLTBQ7 — I’m boo boo the fool (@cevanswhores) August 28, 2019

Wallets Are Ready

Please take all my fucking money. Joaquin Phoenix is coming for that Oscar 🤡 #Joker pic.twitter.com/pQUGAFusyF — ً (@YoConnorr) August 28, 2019

The Method Jokes

When #JoaquinPhoenix win an oscar…



– “when you bring me out can you introduce me as #Joker?” pic.twitter.com/LdFlWHrjgf — DC Films United #IstandWithZackSnyder (@DCFUnited) August 28, 2019

“The Best Movie of 2019”

Everything about this movie screams OSCAR WORTHY!!! The acting, pacing, screenplay, cinematography, and the directing. THE BEST MOVIE OF 2019 is on its way #Joker🤡 pic.twitter.com/bwrslrC3Bu — mastercinemapiece (@mastercinemapi1) August 28, 2019

While it’s certainly bold to dub a film that hasn’t been released yet the best movie of the year, the excitement for Joker is clearly growing.

Do you think Joker has the potential to win Oscars? Tell us in the comments!



Joker is hitting theaters on October 10th. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.