New ‘Justice League’ Clip Reveals Martha Lost Her House

It looks like the losses of Pa Kent and Superman were too much for Martha Kent to handle financially, causing her to lose the Kansas home where she raised Clark.

In the new clip from Justice League seen above, Diane Lane’s Martha Kent sits down with Amy Adams’ Lois Lane to chat about her current struggles. Apparently the hard times got harder when she missed payments on her house.

“I got behind on the payments and you know the banks,” Martha said. “Jump like a cougar if you miss by a dime! Place was too big for me anyway, shuffling around like an old ghost.”

Lois, ever the helping hand, wishes she would have known this was happening. “I might’ve been able to talk to someone,” Lois responds.

“You have enough to deal with,” Martha tells her. “Don’t need to add mother-in-law to the list.”

Of course, Lois and Martha will both have bigger problems if their beloved Clark Kent doesn’t come back to life. The world will be in dire need of Superman when Steppenwolf comes to earth and wreaks havoc on the planet in an effort to conquer it.

Directred by Zack Snyder and starring Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller, Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.