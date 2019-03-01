‘Shazam!’ Saves The World in New TV Spot

As Shazam! inches closer to its debut in April, the marketing team at Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled a new television spot featuring some all-new footage from the upcoming blockbuster.

In addition to quick shots of the movie’s titular characters saving the day in mundane situations, it also features a new showdown between Shazam (Zachary Levi) and Doctor Sivana (Mark Strong.) The entire 30-second spot can be seen above.

When it comes to Sivana, the character’s going to draw heavily from DC’s New 52 run on the character. Speaking with ComicBook.com on a visit to set of the movie last year, Strong says Sivana shows the attributes of a “good old fashioned” villain.

“Well, as you all know, this is the New 52 version, in which he’s much more robust, much more powerful,” Strong said. “Obviously, originally, he was a scientist, and I think the story was that he was thwarted and the world didn’t understand him. In fact, originally, I think he went to Venus and then came back. I don’t think my Sivana’s done that necessarily. Nevertheless, you know, he’s able to sort of channel that thing that all great supervillains do, which is a need to have complete power and basically rule everything. That seems to me to be a standard of good old fashioned evil characters.”

The synopsis for Shazam! can be found below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! zooms into theaters April 5th. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to Shazam!? How do you think it will perform at the box office in comparison to fellow DC movies like Aquaman or Wonder Woman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

