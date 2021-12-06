New Superman Suit For Superman & Lois Season 2 Revealed

Production is underway on the second season of The CW’s Superman & Lois and while the details about what to expect in the sophomore outing of the hit Arrowverse series remain few, there is one thing that fans are getting a first look at thanks to a new set photo from director Amy Jo Johnson: a new suit for the Man of Steel. On Instagram last week, Johnson shared a photo of herself with Clark Kent/Superman actor Tyler Hoechlin to mark the last day of directing her episode, episode six. The photo revealed that Superman will have a new suit in Season 2, and you can check it out in Johnson’s post below.

“Last day of directing episode 206 of @cwsupermanandlois !! This has been absolutely the most thrilling experience of my career. @tylerhoechlin & @bitsietulloch and the entire cast were a dream to work with. Max Kronick & Patrick Barton Leahy really wrote a doozy for ya!! I loved every second! On to the edit and a nap! Season 2 premiers January 11th! #grateful #supermanandlois” Johnson wrote.

In terms of how the suit for Season 2 differs from the Season 1 suit, the changes aren’t huge. Most notably, the boots have a different design that features a more comics-accurate V-shape at the top of the boot. The suit also appears to be featuring brighter colors, particularly the red and there also appears to be less muscle padding. The overall effect is a suit that looks a bit more streamlined and a bit more like the classic comics look for the character.

Superman & Lois follows two of DC’s most iconic characters, Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they face a different sort of challenge: parenting teens while also juggling their professional lives and the task of saving the world. Season 1 of the series saw the Kent family move from Metropolis to Smallville following the death of Martha Kent as well as saw Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin) develop Kryptonian powers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) did not.

Season 1 also saw Superman and his family take on an attempted Kryptonian invasion of Earth, of sorts when Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) is revealed to be Tal-Rho, Superman’s half-brother who has plans to restore the Kryptonian race by supplanting humans with Kryptonian consciousness. Superman is able to defeat Tal-Rho with help from the John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) from a parallel Earth, but before John Henry could depart Smallville to try to carve out a new life for himself on Earth-Prime, his daughter with the Lois Lane of his world, Natalie (Tayler Buck) arrived, setting up for an interesting new set of challenges for everyone in Season 2.

“Now, we’re going to dive into what it means for him as a parent – the things you would do for your kids, even if it means putting yourself in harm’s way,” showrunner Todd Helbing previously said of John Henry’s arc in Season 2.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. The series was renewed for a second season on March 2, 2021. Season 2 of The CW series is expected to debut on January 11, 2022.

