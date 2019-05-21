New Swamp Thing Premiere Photos Released

The newest hero from DC Universe is set to make his debut, but it’s going to be unlike anything from the superhero streaming service yet. Where as Titans used a grin and gritty approach to capes, while Doom Patrol embraced the weird, Swamp Thing will apply a gothic horror aesthetic to the genre.

Ahead of the premiere on May 31st, DC Universe just unveiled a new series of images from the plot for Swamp Thing, including our best look yet at the transformed monstrosity and Avatar of the Green. Take a look in the images below.

Much like Titans and Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing will take advantage of the streaming service’s mature label. Derek Mears, the actor who plays the creature on the series, recently spoke with ComicBook.com and made it clear that the show would be leaning heavily into that “hard R” rating.

“I heard, without giving anything away, I heard on the production side at one point a story from one of the upper echelon creators, or studio execs saying something like, ‘Wait, you’re going to do what on-screen?’” Mears explained. “They go, ‘That’s pretty…that’s really violent.’”

Mears is excited for the horror series, which comes from producer James Wan and writer Gary Dauberman, both of whom have been shepherding The Conjuring franchise of films and spinoffs.

“I would say, I’m a fan representing the fans, and going, ‘Yeah, I would tune into this 1000%,’” the actor added. “And the other thing, which I was really excited about, in my opinion, after watching the monitors of unfinished footage, just from the day of shooting is that the style and the tone feels very much like Seven, in a sense, like really dark and broody, and I’m excited.”

We’ll get to see just how horrific the series will be when Swamp Thing premieres on DC Universe on May 31st. Keep scrolling to see all of the new photos.

