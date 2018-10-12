New ‘Titans’ Cast Photos Revealed

Wednesday is a huge night for new information about the upcoming DC Universe streaming service, including brand new cast photos for the service’s first original series, Titans.

The new photos feature the best looks yet at Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), Raven (Teagan Croft), Dick Grayson/Robin (Brenton Thwaites), and Koriand’r/Starfire (Anna Diop). Fans had previously gotten a look at the characters as part of a promotional experience at San Diego Comic-Con last month as well as briefly in previously released trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As announced during DC Universe’s inaugural livestream, the live-action Titans television series will make its debut on Friday, Oct. 12th. The series’ twelve-episode first season will release new episodes on a weekly basis, which will be available exclusively on the DC Universe app. Fans will also be able to get a sneak peek at Titans during a world premiere screening of the series hosted by Warner Bros. Television at the upcoming New York Comic-Con.

Titans follows several young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age in a dark, gritty take on the Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a young woman possessed by a strange darkness, get drawn into a conspiracy that could bring literal Hell on Earth. Along the way, they are joined by the hot-headed Starfire as well as Beast Boy — the group ultimately becoming not just a team of heroes, but a surrogate family as well.

“There’s a story to be told in the series.” executive producer Geoff Johns said of the series in an interview last month. “Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.”

Read on to see the new cast photos for Titans.

Beast Boy

Raven

Robin

Starfire

About ‘Titans’

Titans will star Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Teagan Croft as Raven, Anna Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Other cast members will include Lindsey Gort, April Bowlby, Jale Michaels, Dwain Murphy, Seamus Dever, and Bruno Bichir. The series is being produced by Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, and Akiva Goldsman.

Are you excited to see Titans officially make its debut? Let us know what you think in the comments below.