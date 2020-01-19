Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Are Hyped About First TV Spot

The world debut of Wonder Woman 1984 is still five months away, but Warner Brothers has already kicked off the marketing cycle for the Patty Jenkins flick. During Sunday’s AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, the movie’s first television spot debuted on CBS, telling fans to check out the full trailer on YouTube.

The spot itself didn’t include any new footage; rather, it was a new edit of what we saw in the full trailer released last year. Despite no updates, the spot did exactly what it’s intended to do — it sent the internet into a flurry talking about the upcoming blockbuster.

The #WW84 hashtag is dominating Twitter, with a hefty contingent of football fans seemingly unaware the Wonder Woman sequel was on the way. The vast majority of responses are overwhelmingly positive, with plenty of people commenting on that glorious lasso-swinging-from-lightning shock. Even more have commented by the score and soundtrack they’ve heard attached to the marketing collateral.

Dropping Bombs

Honestly I wasn’t expecting anything of this nature even now. I wouldn’t be shocked anymore if they do promote #WW84 during the #SuperBowl interval at this point. They’ve been dropping bombs almost weekly now. — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 19, 2020

Biggest Movie of 2020

Magic

Yes! Chris Pine is alive in #WW84 ! It’s another Hollywood miracle! — Todd Hart (@toddhart1984) January 19, 2020

Rock On!

The soundtrack for #WW84 has me feeling some type of synthesized way 😍😍😍#WonderWoman1984 — Nick@Nite (@WindowsoverOS) January 19, 2020

Say What Now?

Is this chick swinging from lightning? #WW84 — Jonathan Smith (@DFF_sjonathan02) January 19, 2020

Brace Yourselves!

Wonder Woman: 1984 is about to blow all of our minds #WW84 — Chris King (@cantw8tobeking) January 19, 2020

Give. Us. CHEETAH!