DC Announces Harley Quinn-Themed Events and Exhibits for New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con is officially a week away, and it looks like a certain DC Comics fan-favorite will have a pretty epic presence at the event. On Thursday, DC and Warner Bros. announced a slew of Harley Quinn-related events and exhibits for NYCC, including screenings, pop-up exhibits, and more. These events will be in celebration of DC Universe’s upcoming Harley Quinn animated series, as well as Harley’s next big-screen outing in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Beginning on Thursday of the convention, DC’s booth (#SC4001) will showcase several never-before-seen character costumes for Birds of Prey. Fans will have the opportunity to see costumes for Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco). The booth will also be holding giveaways and cosplay meet-ups, and will give fans a chance to see new lifestyle products inspired by Birds of Prey. On Saturday and Sunday, DC’s booth will also transform into “the ultimate Harley playground”, with surprises of some kind. Beyond the convention center, fans can expect to see billboards for Birds of Prey throughout the city.

Friday will bring a whole new Harley experience to NYCC, with the launch of “The Fantabulous Evolution of One Harley Quinn Gallery”. The immersive pop-up will be held at DC Universe’s Headquarters (#DCUHQ), and will chronicle Harley’s history from her first appearance to today. The exhibit will not require a NYCC badge and will provide a sneak peek at art, model sheets, sketches, collectibles, props, costumes and more. The exhibit will feature art by Amanda Conner, Jim Lee and Bruce Timm, among others.

Saturday will feature a “Harley Quinn in Comics” panel, which will be held from 5:15 to 6:15 in Room 1A21. While the exact panel line-up is currently unknown, it is expected to feature writers and artists working on the following Harley-related titles:

Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass – Written by Mariko Tamaki, with art by Steve Pugh. A young adult graphic novel on sale now!

Harley Quinn monthly series – Written by Sam Humphries, with art by Sami Basri; Issue #66 on sale October

Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity – Written by Kami Garcia; art by Mico Suayan and Mike Mayhew; Issue #1 on sale October 9

Harley Quinn: Villain of the Year – Written by Mark Russell; issue #1 on sale December 18

Birds of Prey – Written by Brian Azzarello; Art by Emanuela Lupacchino and Ray McCarthy; Issue #1 on sale in February 2020

On Sunday, NYCC attendees will get a chance to catch an early look at DC Universe’s Harley Quinn series, which is expected to debut sometime in October. The screening will take place at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 6th at 1:05pm.

