Next Wave Of DC Films Will Reportedly Include Flash And Batgirl

Warner Bros. has a relatively empty slate of DC films at the moment. The only two films currently in production are December’s Aquaman and next year’s Shazam!, but according to sources, those will soon be joined by The Flash film and Batgirl (via THR). The Wonder Woman sequel is currently on its way to the casting stage, and according to insiders Batgirl and The Flash aren’t far behind.

The Flash film, currently titled Flashpoint, has been the subject of several creative teams, though it seems to have finally landed on Spider-Man: Homecoming’s John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The film also still has Ezra Miller and Kiersey Clemons attached to star, even though Clemons was brought on by a previous director.

Not much is known about the film, but Daley recently gave fans an idea of the sort of tone they’re going for.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his s*** together like Superman does,” Daley explained of the decision to take on The Flash. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

As for Batgirl, not much is known about that project either, other than the fact that Joss Whedon is directing. He’s previously had his hands full with finishing up Justice League, so hopefully, more concrete details will soon follow, including which version of the character his Batgirl will be inspired by. In many ways, the Batgirl film wouldn’t be happening without his enthusiasm for the character, and last we heard he was supposed to start on the film sometime this year.

Granted, DC has a plethora of other films in active development, including Suicide Squad 2, Gotham City Sirens, The Batman, Nightwing, Black Adam, and a solo Joker film. It remains to be seen which film will cross the finish line first, but it is surely going to be memorable regardless of what it turns out to be.

The Flash is expected to hit theaters in January of 2020, while Batgirl has no release window.