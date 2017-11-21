‘Nightwing’ to Have Open Casting Call

Of all the important casting decisions ahead for Warner Bros. and the DC films, Nightwing is probably at the top of the list. Fans have been very active on social media in the time since the movie was announced, sharing their perfect casting choice for the former Batman sidekick. Names like Steven Yeun, Milo Ventimiglia, Dev Patel and many more have been tossed around for the role of Dick Grayson, but the Nightwing movie director has revealed that he is casting a much wider net than we thought.

Chris McKay has taken to Twitter to tell DC fans that everyone is in contention for the role. That’s right, Nightwing is holding an open casting call for Dick Grayson.

“Have an agent or manager submit your work. To the studio,” McKay wrote on Twitter Monday night. “An agent or manager protects you and also is an endorsement of your character. It means you take yourself and your career seriously…and so does someone else.”

Following that tweet, McKay confirmed that the casting call would indeed be open to anyone. However, he also noted that the chances of actually landing the part would be a one in a million kind of thing.

“There will be an open casting call but that is like Vegas odds for sure,” the director admitted. “Don’t leave your career up to chance. Believe in yourself. Bet on yourself. Get an agent or a manager.”

So, there you have it. If you’ve always wanted to play Nightwing, this might actually be your shot!