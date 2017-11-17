The Internet Really Wants Dev Patel To be Nightwing

Earlier this year, the world learned Warner Bros. and DC Films were teaming up for yet another superhero venture. Nightwing will be getting a solo film of his own, and fans know exactly who should play the hero. If you ask Twitter, then Dev Patel is the man Hollywood should be eyeing.

If you look through social media, Patel’s face has been photo-shopped onto dozens of Nightwing sketches. Dick Grayson has got a legion of supporters ready to bolster him in the box office, but DC Films has a burden to carry when it comes to casting. Dev Patel is a fan-favorite at the moment along with other actors like Dacre Montgomery, and as you can see below, Patel suits the Nightwing suit.

So far, there is no update on Nightwing’s casting, but Chris McKay has told fans he will keep them informed once the process begins. The director took to Twitter earlier this month to tell fans how Nightwing’ was going behind-the-scenes, and you can read his comments below:

“We haven’t started the process of casting Nightwing’ yet but when we do you’ll hear something because our search will be far and wide,” McKay wrote.

As DC supporters know, fan-casting has become a common thing in the fandom. Armie Hammer has been championed to play Hal Jordan for more than a year now, and Dick Grayson is already getting the same treatment. Aside from Patel and Montgomery, Jared Padalecki and Steven R. McQueen have also been suggested as potential leads.

So, what do you think? Are you wanting to see Patel try his hand at the Batman character? Follow me on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know who your first choice is!

The Nightwing movie, directed by Chris McKay, is expected to start shooting in 2018 for a February 2019 release.

MovieCooper

Get ready to be more excited pic.twitter.com/TCHjkjFCky — Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) November 15, 2017

Matt_Dorusak

I lowkey want Dev Patel as Nightwing. pic.twitter.com/XanbirvTg9 — Matt (@Matt_Dorusak) February 23, 2017

Romyypp

Dev Patel as Nightwing. I’ve come to love this idea so much in such a short time it’s unbelievable pic.twitter.com/zFVrntIEAX — Romy⚡️ (@Romyypp) March 3, 2017

iamthatroby

1. Dev Patel (LION) as Dick Grayson/Nightwing pic.twitter.com/QBjznSidHH — u have the blood of the old gods in u (@iamthatroby) June 13, 2017

