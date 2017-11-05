‘Nightwing’ Director Addresses The Film’s Casting And Pre-Production

Rumors about Warner Bros.’ upcoming Nightwing movie recently kicked up again, but the film’s director is here to set the record straight.

Chris McKay recently took to Twitter to respond to the recent speculation around Nightwing – namely that Stranger Things and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery had landed the lead role. As he explained, there’s no way to confirm that Montgomery will play Dick Grayson/Nightwing, because the film’s casting process has yet to begin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We haven’t started the process of casting NIGHTWING yet but when we do you’ll hear something because our search will be far and wide — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) November 5, 2017

McKay did echo his previous comments about the film’s casting process, confirming that it would hold an open casting call.

I hope you have lots of Kleenex — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) November 5, 2017

While McKay was scarce on the details, he expressed optimism that Nightwing could enter pre-production soon, “provided that the script is great.”

Yes I think it can provided the script is crazy great — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) November 5, 2017

The Nightwing solo film was first announced back in February, and sparked a very passionate reaction amongst DC fans. In the months since, not a lot of updates have been provided, but plenty of casting speculation has swirled around. Actors such as Dev Patel, Steven R. McQueen, Jared Padalecki, and Finn Wittrock have all been suggested for the role by members of the fanbase.

McKay has already spoken quite a bit about his goals for the film, which he calls a “badass action movie.” The movie will reportedly feature references to Dick’s past, and will highlight his ability to persevere through unlikely odds. While it’s unknown exactly when McKay’s version of Nightwing could hit screen, the director doesn’t seem too bothered by how long the process is taking.

“I’ve turned down films because they were backed into a release date that made it difficult to make a great film,” McKay tweeted back in August, after the film did not appear in Warner Bros.’ slate at San Diego Comic-Con. “This isn’t going to be like that. I want this movie to blow you away. We need time to get it right.”

The Nightwing movie, directed by Chris McKay, is expected to start shooting in 2018 for a February 2019 release.