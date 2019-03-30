Original ‘Batman’ Movies Set to Return to Theaters

The next time Batman hits the big screen a new actor will be under the cape and cowl in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman, but the character already has a memorable legacy of movies under his belt, and now you have a chance to see some of those classic films back in theaters. Fathom Events announced that four of the classic Batman movies will be returning to theaters for one day only, and the list will definitely take DC fans back down memory lane with the movies that would help deliver the Dark Knight to mainstream audiences before there was ever a DC film universe.

It’s all in celebration of Batman’s 80th anniversary, allowing fans to see the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher takes on the character in theaters one more time (via ReRelease News). The list of Batman films includes Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) along with Schumacher’s Batman Forever (1995) and the infamous Batman and Robin (1997), and you can check out the showtimes and dates below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Batman (1989) – Saturday, May 4 – 1 PM and 4 PM

Batman Returns (1992) – Monday, May 6 – 4 PM and 7 PM

Batman Forever (1995) – Saturday, May 12 – 1 PM and 4 PM

Batman and Robin (1997) – Tuesday, May 14 – 4 PM and 7 PM

If you’ve got the time this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around that often, so you might want to carve some time out of your schedule to catch one of these classic Batman films on the big screen. Well, classic for all the wrong reasons in Batman and Robin’s case, though in a previous interview, George Clooney does credit the film with being a big influence on his career.

“It’s really easy to pick: Batman & Robin,” Clooney told THR. “That’s not a joke. Up until that moment, I was an actor only concerned with finding work. After the failure of that film creatively, I understood that I needed to take control of the films I made, not just the role. My next three films were Out of Sight, Three Kings, and O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

Will you be checking out any of the previous Batman films? Let us know in the comments and make sure to tell us which of the four are your favorites!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!