Patty Jenkins To Get A Big Pay Raise For ‘Wonder Woman 2’

Earlier today, a new report broke both headlines and the glass ceiling as Patty Jenkins closed a deal to direct Wonder Woman 2. The DCEU creator is set to bring the Amazon princess back to theaters, and Jenkins will get a hefty raise for all her troubles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Wonder Woman director is expected to get a very significant pay raise from Warner Bros. The site is reporting that Jenkins will earn in the “high seven figures” to write and direct Wonder Woman 2. Right now, it is said Jenkins could earn between $7-9 million at the front end of the sequel before getting a “significant” portion of back end pay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, when you consider that Jenkins was paid $1 million for the first Wonder Woman film, you can see how the raise factors in.

Not only will Jenkins be getting more money out the negotiation, but fans expect the director will get a writing credit on Wonder Woman 2. Jenkins was not credited with her recent film’s screenplay or story, so Warner Bros. will likely bring more of Jenkins’ opinions to the drawing room.

If you are wondering why Jenkins took so long to commit to Wonder Woman 2, it was because of her business savvy. The Hollywood Reporter says the director has been in talks with Warner Bros. for months now. However, the two never struck a deal as Jenkins waited to see how high the box-office totals for Wonder Woman would go. The film has garnered over $800 million worldwide with half of that coming from the domestic market. The massive haul gave Jenkins an upper-hand when it came to negotiations, and many believe the director’s deal for Wonder Woman 2 will be record-breaking. Experts agree the pay raise will make Jenkins become the highest-paid female director for a single film to date.

Wonder Woman currently has an 84.52 ComicBook.com Composite Score, the eighth-highest ComicBook.com Composite Score for a comic book movie. The film also has a 4.23 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fifth highest rated comic book ever among ComicBook.com users.

Let us know what you thought of Wonder Woman by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below. Wonder Woman is still playing in theaters.