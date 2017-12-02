Patty Jenkins Says ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Quotes Are Being Misunderstood

Not much is known about the Wonder Woman sequel, but there is one aspect of it that director Patty Jenkins wants to clear up.

Jenkins recently spoke to Variety about Wonder Woman 2, but she also touched on the theme of love. Some took that to possibly mean she was referring to a new love interest, but Jenkins took to social media to dispel that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Quite a few people, including this headline, seem to be completely misunderstanding or making some pretty false assumptions based on one of many vague quotes I made about something I can’t say ANYTHING about. Just wait. ;),” Jenkins said. “But p.s. still enjoyed the article, and don’t blame the writer for the assumptions that follow.”

Quite a few people, including this headline, seem to be completely misunderstanding or making some pretty false assumptions based on one of many vague quotes I made about something I can’t say ANYTHING about. Just wait. 😉 https://t.co/rJU3CbKTwc — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2017

The quote she is referring to is as follows. “So it’s like that but because she is Wonder Woman and she’s here now and she’s fully developed,” Jenkins said. “It’s got great fun from the start and great big superhero presence from the start, and is funny and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters who I’m so excited about, who are very different than were in the last movie.”

That “and a great love story again and a couple new unbelievable characters” line seems to be at the crux of all this, but that line doesn’t necessarily imply that she will have a new love interest, more suggesting that a great love story will again be part of the film. With it being rather vague, it’s a bit open to interpretation, and it will certainly be a while before we know more.

That love theme comes up again later in the interview when Jenkins refers to love being important to Diana’s character.

“I did very much thematically want to get to love [in Wonder Woman 1], because that’s what she stands for, and the complexity of what we’re facing,” Jenkins continued. “That was the thing, is like the journey of a character through our world who believes in good and evil—as we all do—facing a world ultimately that ends up showing you how unbelievably complicated it is to tackle that or conquer that in any black and white terms. And therefore how much love that requires to stay struggling to make this world a better place versus choosing hate and joining the fight that perpetuates it.”

Whatever it turns out to be, we can’t wait to see it. Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on November 1, 2019.