Peacemaker is the DCEU’s Highest Reviewed Project

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max this month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The show is a follow-up to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which hit theaters last year, and sees John Cena in the titular role as he joins forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU.

Earlier today, Forbes shared a list of DCEU projects and their Rotten Tomatoes critics scores, and Peacemaker beat out Wonder Woman by only 1%. You can read the scores here: Peacemaker (94%), Wonder Woman (93%), The Suicide Squad (90%), Shazam (90%), Birds of Prey (79%), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (71%), Aquaman (65%), Wonder Woman 1984 (58%), Man of Steel (56%), Joss Whedon’s Justice League (40%), Batman V Superman (29%), and the 2016 Suicide Squad (26%). Gunn took to Twitter earlier today to celebrate Peacemaker‘s success…

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is great. Even more, I’m moved by how people all around the world are coming to love Chris, Leota, Adrian, Emilia, & John. On behalf of the whole cast & crew: Thank you! Please join our #PeacemakerParty tonight as we live-tweet episode 4 at 6 pm PST! #Peacemaker @hbomax,” Gunn wrote. You can check out his tweet below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1484904223737364481?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Peacemaker also has a high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, currently standing at 85%. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker also includes The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

“I didn’t go out to say I wanted to tell the story about toxic masculinity, just like I didn’t do that in my other movies,” Gunn recently explained to ComicBook.com. “Well, a little bit moreso in The Suicide Squad, actually. That was sort of in the forefront of my brain. I mean, at the end of the movie, you see the character that’s the masculine character save the day by becoming completely vulnerable with Ratcatcher. So it’s always a part of the stuff I do.”

The first four episodes of Peacemaker are streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.