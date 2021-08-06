Peacemaker: James Gunn Blocks Footage in New Set Photo

✖

James Gunn is currently in Canada filming Peacemaker, a new HBO Max series starring John Cena that will tie-in with the upcoming The Suicide Squad. A lot of casting news poured in this week, including the announcement that The Kroll Show's Nhut Le has been cast as Judomaster. Gunn has shared some teasers from the show's production, but he's not giving anything away. In fact, a recent tweet from the director features the show's set, but he covered up the footage.

"How are you James?," @DaYoinkster asked. "Good. Another night shooting #Peacemaker ft #Judomaster," Gunn replied. He also answered some questions in the comments: "James, is it true that

@JohnCena is dope as f*ck?," @RuiTheConqueror wondered. "Yes," Gunn answered. "@JamesGunn

sir, can you please say that you will direct some more DC films in future?," @aatish_pranav added. "Maybe," Gunn teased. "Ik The Suicide Squad hasn't even premiered yet, but from your experience on set, would you be down to direct/write a sequel or another DC project?," @gerardodelbueyg wrote. "Sure!," Gunn replied. You can check out the photo in the tweet below:

Peacemaker is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," John Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

Peacemaker is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on the streaming service on August 6th.