Peacemaker Stars Are Joining James Gunn For An Episode 5 Watch Party

Peacemaker‘s fifth episode, “Monkey Dory,” hit HBO Max this week and DC fans are eager to see what’s next for the team in the final three episodes. One great thing about Peacemaker being a week-to-week show is all of the fun facts and behind-the-scenes content James Gunn shares throughout the week. Gunn has been joining the cast each Friday for episode watch parties on Twitter, and the Episode 5 event is happening tonight.

“I miss the #Peacemaker cast so much, I can’t wait to meetup with them tonight on our #PeacemakerParty at 6 pm PST/9 pm EST on Twitter as we watch, discuss & answer questions about episode 5! Please join us! @hbomax,” Gunn shared on Instagram. The director included a photo of himself with Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Elizabeth Ludlow (Keeya Adebayo), and some canine stars. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max this month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The show is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which hit theaters last year, and sees John Cena in the titular role as he joins forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker also includes The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

“I didn’t go out to say I wanted to tell the story about toxic masculinity, just like I didn’t do that in my other movies,” Gunn recently explained to ComicBook.com. “Well, a little bit moreso in The Suicide Squad, actually. That was sort of in the forefront of my brain. I mean, at the end of the movie, you see the character that’s the masculine character save the day by becoming completely vulnerable with Ratcatcher. So it’s always a part of the stuff I do.”

The first five episodes of Peacemaker are streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays.