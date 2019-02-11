‘Pennyworth’: Batman Spinoff Reveals First Look at Young Alfred

Your first look at the newest Batman prequel has officially arrived.

Epix has released the first official still from Pennyworth, their upcoming live-action series following a younger version of Batman’s iconic butler. The still shows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) standing in a suit on a neon-soaked street corner.

Pennyworth, which has been in various stages of development since 2016, will follow a young Alfred through 1960s London, as he starts a security company after his service ends in Britain’s SAS.

“It’s twentysomething years before Gotham, it’s a very different world; this is the DC version of 1960s London,” Danny Cannon, who is executive producing the series, said during the show’s recent TCA panel. “13 degrees history is different: It’s not the England we know. It looks and feels like, but if you look a little closer, (you ask) ‘Why is that like that? Why is that building there? What war is he talking about?’”

Pennyworth is already being described as “unhinged [and] R-rated”, with Alfred going up against “archetypal villains and classic villains of British literature”. The series will also star Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, as well as Paloma Faith, Jason Fleymyng, and Polly Walker.

“As genuine fans of these classic DC characters, as well as the incredibly talented Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, we couldn’t be more excited to make Epix the home of this series,” Epix president Michael Wright said when the series was first announced. “We can’t wait to work with Bruno and Danny — along with Peter Roth, Susan Rovner, Brett Paul and the team at Warner Horizon — on this fantastic origin story.”

“Michael and his colleagues have created the perfect venue for original storytelling, and all of us working on Pennyworth are thrilled to be on the Epix slate,” Heller and Cannon said in a joint statement.

Pennyworth is expected to debut sometime in June on EPIX.