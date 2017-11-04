Possible New Justice League Photo Surfaces

Superhero movie fans may have just gotten a new look at the assembled cinematic Justice League.

A new image of the league has appeared on Twitter. The source is reportedly a German fan, and the image appears to have been scanned from a magazine, but nothing else is known about the image’s origin. However, the image does not look to be fan-made.

Assuming the photo is legitimate, it depicts five members of the Justice League. From let to right, there is Ben Affleck as Batman, who is wearing his new tactical Batsuit, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, with sword and shield in hand, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman, who is fully-armored and wielding his trident.

Check out the image below.

Henry Cavill as Superman is notably absent from this image. This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering how Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ended. Superman is expected to return in Justice League, but this photo may be from a point in Justice League prior to that occurring, or he may just be elsewhere.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio. The film stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ciarán Hinds.