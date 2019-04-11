‘Preacher’ Season 4 to Be Final Season, Premiere Date Announced

Seth Rogen has announced that Preacher will return for its final season on AMC on August 4th. The news comes out of today’s ongoing AMC Summit event. AMC announced Preacher‘s renewal in November, but this is the first confirmation that the show’s next season will be it’s last. The AMC series is based on the comic book series created Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. The show follows unconventional preacher Jesse Custer after he becomes possessed with an otherworldly power that rivals the divine. Jesse then embarks on a mission to find God, who has gone missing from Heaven, and to hold him accountable for everything he’s put mortals through.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television,” said AMC Networks president of programming of entertainment networks David Madden when the show’s fourth season was announced. “A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

Preacher stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, Joseph Gilgun as Cassidy, Ruth Negga as Tulip O’Hare, Ian Colletti as Eugene “Arseface” Root, Graham McTavish as The Saint of Killers, Pip Torrens as Herr Starr, Noah Taylor as Adolf Hitler, Julie Ann Emery as Lara Featherstone, and Tyson Ritter as Humperdoo. The series was developed for television by Rogen and Evan Goldberg. After filming its first season in New Mexico and second and third season in New Orleans, production on the final season will take place in Australia.

At the end of Preacher‘s third season, Jesse left Angelville in ruins and the Grail took Cassidy as a hostage. This seems to be setting up a major showdown between Jesse and the Grail straight out of the comic books, but Rogen isn’t afraid to change things up from the source material.

“When you see in the comic books this spooky house in the Bayou somewhere you don’t ask a lot of questions,” series creator Seth Rogen previously explained. “But like as soon as it’s brought into the real world you’re like ‘What do these people do? What do they do all day? What is this? Do they have dogs? Do they hike? How does this work?’ As soon as we started having this conversation we realized that there was actually a lot of opportunities to build out the mythology of Angelville and what they actually do. What the purpose of it is and whether or not other people do the same thing and how they knew those people.”

Are you excited for the final season of Preacher? Let us know in the comments.

