Exclusive: ‘Preacher’ Season 3 Cast, Crew Send Greeting From the Set

The third season of Preacher on AMC is nearly upon us, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at the show’s cast and crew sending greetings from the set.

Take a look at the video above to hear messages from stars Dominic Cooper and Joseph Gilgun as well as showrunner Sam Catlin and others.

The third season of Preacher will feature the debuts of several important and bizarre characters from the original Vertigo Comics series. These include Jesse Custer’s deranged family from Angelville. Members of the L’Angelle family include Betty Buckley as Gran’ma, Jeremy Childs as Jody, and Colin Cunningham as TC.

In addition to Cooper returning as Custer and Gilgun as Cassidy, Season Three also feature Ruth Negga returning as the third lead character, Tulip O’Hare. Also returning are Ian Coletti as Arseface, Graham McTavish as the Saint of Killers, Pip Torrens as Herr Starr, Julie Ann Emery as Featherstone, Malcolm Barrett as Hoover, and Noah Taylor as Adolf Hitler. Jonny Coyne will debut as Allfather D’Aronique, leader of The Grail.

Preacher is based on the Vertigo Comics series created by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. The series follows Jesse Custer after he becomes possessed by a heavenly creature on the run who grants him the power of The Word, which compels anyone who hears Custer’s commands to obey. When Custer discovers that God Himself is missing from heaven, he hits the road with his outlaw love Tulip and vampire friend Cassidy to find the Lord and meets all kinds of bizarre and deranged threats along the way. One is the Saint of Killers, an unstoppable killing machine released from Hell for the express purpose of stopping Jesse’s quest.

Preacher was developed for television by Sam Catlin, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. Catlin acts as showrunner for the series. The series debuted on AMC in 2016 with 10 episodes filmed in New Mexico. The series was renewed for a 13-episode second season in 2017, which saw production and the show’s setting move to New Orleans. The series has returned to New Orleans for its third season.

Preacher returns to AMC on June 24th.