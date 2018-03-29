Rebirth Superman and The Flash Join the Chuck Taylor DC Comics Sneaker Collection

Journeys has added new Superman and The Flash styles to their exclusive DC Comics Chuck Taylor All-Star sneaker collection! Fans may recognize that the designs are based on their DC Rebirth Vol. 1 appearances straight away, but even the uninitiated can pick up on that little detail since it is printed in black and white right on the back of the shoe.

You can order shoes from the entire DC Comics Chuck Taylor All-Star lineup right here for $59.99 with free shipping (note that the shoes run a half size large). Among the designs are additional styles in the Rebirth lineup based on Batman and Wonder Woman, along with an awesome Joker design based on the Death of the Family storyline. A classic Harley Quinn design is also available, and it might be the best of the bunch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re hunting for a deal, Journeys also has a few pairs of DC Comics Chucks on sale. The lineup includes this Batman design for $39.99, this Batman and Penguin design for $29.98, and these Batgirl low-tops for $39.99. Sizes are a bit limited on those, but these are pretty fantastic deals for anyone that has smaller feet.

On the Marvel side of things, Black Panther, Deadpool, Captain America, and Baby Groot styles are now available from ThinkGeek. The Black Panther high tops are only $19.99 at the moment (a whopping 60% off), and newer styles are running at $59.99. The sneakers are available in sizes 8 to 13 (add 2 to get the corresponding US women’s shoe size – a men’s 8 will fit a women’s size 10), and feature hero-specific details and a faux leather outer. You can shop ThinkGeek’s entire selection of footwear right here, where you’ll also find designs from DC Comics, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.