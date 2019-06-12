Red Hood and Nightwing Review Avengers: Endgame in Latest GEGGHEAD Video

The folks at GEGGHEAD have many ongoing sketch series, including Superhero Stakeouts, which sees DC’s Nightwing (Jon Lee Brody) and Red Hood (Freddie Prinze Jr.) having wacky mishaps in their car while impatiently waiting to catch bad guys. Together, they’ve done everything from arguing about the Batmobile, debating the merits of calling 911, and beatboxing to the Backstreet Boys. Now, the two characters are reuniting to review the year’s biggest movie: Avengers: Endgame.

“How friggin’ long was that?,” Red Hood complains.

“I mean, it was three hours, but it was good. Like a good long! Like Titanic good,” Nightwing defends.

“Yeah, it was like watching Titanic twice,” Red Hood retorts.

The two go on to debate the uses of movie theater recliners and whether or not Nightwing can take a dip in the Lazarus Pit. You can watch the full video above or click here.

ComicBook.com spoke to Brody about the latest GEGGHEAD video, first asking if fans will ever find out just who Red Hood and Nightwing are staking out.

“Eventually they will! And they won’t be disappointed with who it is,” Brody teased. “More content is on the way!”

We also asked Brody if he enjoyed Avengers: Endgame as much as his version of Nightwing seemed to.

“Avengers: Endgame was a great closing of one chapter,” Brody replied. “I feel like the first Avengers was like Star Wars: A New Hope and Infinity War was Empire Strikes Back. Endgame was Return of the Jedi, showing that there will be life beyond this chapter. Anyone who knows me is aware I’m a big DC guy, but I have love for Marvel, too. And this is no exception.”

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody’s latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni. You can also catch him at Magic City Con from June 20th through the 23rd in Birmingham, Alabama. You can learn more about the event here.

For more GEGGHEAD content, you can follow them on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.