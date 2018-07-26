‘Reign of the Supermen’ Trailer Released Online

DC’s Death of Superman is fresh in fans’ minds, and now DC is giving those fans a sneak peek at the second chapter Reign of the Supermen.

This time around DC and Warner Bros. Animation split the movie into two separate parts to really accommodate the large-scale comics story, something they learned from their previous Superman Doomsday film. Fans can expect Superboy, Eradicator, Steel, and Cyborg Superman to resemble their comic book incarnations in a story that sees a world looking for a semblance of hope.

“Superman represents hope, and at the end of The Death of Superman that hope is lost,” Screenwriter Tim Sheridan said. “The question of where we go from here is what we’re trying to explore with this story. We were able to take the book and amplify it. Kick up the stakes a little bit, so the threat, it’s more threatening than ever.”

“Death of Superman is how we destroy our heroes, and Reign of the Supermen is about how we make them,” Sheridan said. “They both have a lot to say about us. When Superman is gone, is the hope gone? I think that we find it.”

As for the Supermen themselves, screenwriter Jim Krieg describes the youngest as Superboy as “Superman if he’d been raised by the Kardashians”. John Henry Irons (Steel) represents humanity and heart, while Eradicator represents the Kryptonian heritage. Cyborg Superman boils down to power.

You can find the official description for The Death of Superman below, and the full featurette can be found in the video above.

“When a hulking monster emerges from an underground resting place and begins a mindless rampage, the Justice League is quickly called in to stop the colossal force of nature. But it soon becomes apparent that only Superman can stand against the monstrosity that has been nicknamed Doomsday. Battling their way throughout America, the two fight to a standstill as they reach the heart of Metropolis. Going punch for punch, Superman finally ends the threat of Doomsday as he throws one last punch and collapses forever.”

The Death of Superman will star Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn, and Rainn Wilson, as well as Rosario Dawson, Nathan Fillion, Christopher Gorham, Matt Lanter, Shemar Moore, and Jason O’Mara.

The Death of Superman is on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital download now. The second part of the two-part story, The Reign of the Supermen, will arrive early in 2019.