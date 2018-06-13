Report: Matt Reeves’s ‘The Batman’ Likely A Reboot With No Ben Affleck

Buried in the announcement of Geoff Johns’s job change at Warner Bros., Deadline reports that The Batman will “likely” be a reboot, with the “stand-alone” franchise starring a new actor rather than bringing Ben Affleck back to the role.

Reports have been mixed regarding Affleck’s interest in returning to the role, and Warner Bros’s interest in bringing him back, since even before Justice League flew into theaters and landed with a thud late last year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the frequency and magnitude of those rumors, along with the implicit critique of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League included in the Deadline story, it is possible that this is not new information but rather an educated guess based on previous stories.

Nevertheless, Deadline’s industry profile makes such an offhand remark feel less likely and gives the claim more weight.

It has been an couple of weeks for Warner Bros., with shakeups that include veteran executive (and former DC Entertainment chief) Diane Nelson leaving the company and a number of more subtle moves, some of which have been reflected by website updates.

Federal regulators are expected to decide on the fate of the Warner Bros./AT&T merger tomorrow, so it is possible these moves are being made to streamline Warner management ahead of the deal.

The Batman, which Reeves has hinted might be part of a trilogy, has been reworked and rewritten a few times, and is reportedly expected to shoot in 2019 at this point.

Despite months of rumors to the contrary, Affleck recently expressed an interest in continuing on as Batman, according to insiders.

Affleck’s involvement has been up in the air, and little progress has been revealed for The Batman solo movie, since the star stepped down as director and Matt Reeves signed onto the project.

While speaking during Warner Bros. spotlight on Justice League at the Hall H presentation for San Diego Comic-Con 2017, saying he was excited to work with Reeves on a Batman solo film.

Months later, in the weeks leading up to Justice League, Affleck seemed much more unsure about his prospects, saying he was “contemplating” an exit.

Justice League is now on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.