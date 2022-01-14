Reverse-Flash Comes to Legends of Tomorrow in New Synopsis

Matt Letscher returns as Eobard Thawne in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s upcoming episode, “Rage Against the Machines,” according to a newly-released synopsis for the episode. Per The CW’s official write-up, the episode (which airs on February 2) will see the Legends work with Thawne to break a “fixed point” in the timeline, drawing the attention of the Evil Waverider for a showdown with their doppelgangers. This follows a visit to another fixed point in the previous episode, suggesting that the good Gideon has put the team on the path to a road home.

Letscher, who played the “true face” of Thawne, has rarely come back to play the role on The Flash, where they opt for former series regular Tom Cavanagh. He, along with Damien Darhk and Malcolm Merlyn, was a season-long antagonist for the Legends way back in the show’s second season. The character (played by Cavanagh) most recently appeared in the five-part “Armageddon” crossover event on The Flash, in which former Legend Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) played a role.

You can check out the official synopsis of the episode, which is directed by series star Jes Macallan, below.

INFILTRATING – With the help of Eobard Thawne (guest star Matt Letscher,) the Legends break a fixed point, creating an aberration that will attract the Evil Waverider.The Legends are soon shocked at who has been hunting them and Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to negotiate which doesn’t go as planned.Seemingly out of options, Gwyn (Matt Ryan) rises to the occasion by using his military experience and hatches a stealth plan.Meanwhile, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) helps Astra (Olivia Swann) realize what she is side lining Gideon (Amy Pemberton) from the mission.Nick Zano, Jes Mccallan, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star.Jes Macallan directed the episode written by Mark Bruner & Mercedes Valle.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, ahead of new episodes of Batwoman. “Rage Against the Machines” will debut on February 2.