‘Riverdale,’ ‘iZombie,’ ‘Black Lightning, and Arrowverse Synopses for the Week of March 12 Released

The CW has released the official synopses for its programs airing on the week of March 12, 2018 — including new episodes of Riverdale, iZombie, and various shows set in the network’s shared DC Universe.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow kicks off the week with “Amazing Grace,” followed by an iZombie episode titled “Brainless in Seattle Part 1.” Tuesday, The Flash will see Iris West suit up in “Run, Iris, Run,” followed by a new Black Lightning episode titled “Revelations.” Wednesday, Riverdale airs “Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Then on Thursday, the network takes a week off with no new episodes of Supernatural or Arrow.

You can check the synopses out below.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Amazing Grace”

IT’S ALL ABOUT THE MUSIC — When the Legends learn that a mysterious tragedy destroyed Memphis in 1954, thus eradicating the birthplace of rock and roll, they embark on their most important mission – to save music.

Nate (Nick Zano) is excited to show Amaya why music is important to him and he is surprised it leads to a rock legend as well as the sixth and final totem, the Death Totem.

Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) helps their newest member try to adjust to the team.

Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominc Purcell, Maise Richardson-Sellers and Keiynan Lonsdale also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyrone B. Carter.

iZombie – “Brainless in Seattle Part 1”

LOVE IS A MANY SPLENDORED THING, PART 1 — Love is in the air after Liv (Rose McIver) eats the brains of a hopeless romantic, and she can’t stop herself from meddling in Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) relationship.

Major (Robert Buckley) and Liv continue to try to work through their differences. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is approached with an interesting offer.

Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Michael Wale directed the episode written by Heather V. Regnier.

The Flash – “Run, Iris, Run”

IRIS SUITS UP — Team Flash confront a new bus meta, Matthew AKA Melting Pot (guest star Leonardo Nam), who has the ability to swap people’s DNA.

During a battle with Team Flash, Matthew accidentally takes Barry’s (Grant Gustin) speed away and gives it to Iris (Candice Patton).

Now, with a new threat unleashed on Central City, Barry must act as the team leader while Iris takes on the mantle of superhero speedster in order to defeat their new foe.

Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Eric Wallace.

Black Lightning – “Revelations”

TRAINING DAY – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) works with Anissa (Nafessa Willaims) to help find information to clear Black Lightning’s name.

Jennifer (China Anne McClain) begins interning for Lynn (Christine Adams). Meanwhile, Gambi (James Remar) finds himself in a precarious situation.

Marvin Jones III and Damon Gupton also star. The episode was written by Jan Nash and directed by Tanya Hamilton.

Riverdale – “Chapter Twenty-Eight: There Will Be Blood”

FAMILY TIES — After learning that his dad is considering running for mayor of Riverdale, Archie (KJ Apa) begins to grow concerned that the Lodges may have found their newest pawn in Fred (Luke Perry).

Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart) becomes increasingly suspicious of Chic’s (guest star Hart Denton) strange behavior and enlists Kevin’s (Casey Cott) help to figure out what Chic is hiding.

Finally, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Penelope (guest star Nathalie Boltt) are surprised when they learn that Clifford left a secret will, and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) makes a major discovery in his quest to take down Hiram (Mark Consuelos).

Camila Mendes, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Ashleigh Murray and Skeet Ulrich also star. Mark Piznarski directed the episode written by Aaron Allen.