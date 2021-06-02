Riverdale's Lochlyn Munro Praises James Gunn, Says He's Lucky To Be Part of Peacemaker

✖

It might seem like nobody could be as excited about Peacemaker, James Gunn's forthcoming HBO Max series starring John Cena, than either Gunn or Cena have been in recent interviews. But Riverdale star Lochlyn Munro, who has a somewhat mysterious part to play in the series, is vying for a shot at the title, too. Peacemaker spins out of the events of Gunn's The Suicide Squad, which is set to hit theaters and HBO Max in August, and centers on Cena's character from that film, a maniacal antihero who is so committed to "peace at all costs" that he's willing to kill anyone standing in his way to get it.

The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. Gunn is acting as showrunner, and director of some of the episodes, and Munro is nothing but impressed by how the Guardians of the Galaxy director is handling the set.

"Honestly, he's awesome," Munro said of Gunn. "I'm so lucky to be [part of this cast]. I just wrapped shooting one of our episodes, about three hours ago. We've been doing night shoots all week. You know what, he's so creative -- he's got this energy to him. He comes up with ideas really quickly, and I love his humor. I love that he can amalgamate these worlds, and this show -- oh my gosh, I think people are really going to dig this show. John's Cena as Peacemaker is awesome. Honestly, it's so much fun for me to go to work on that show, because just to watch James do his thing is really inspiring and just so creative. I love it, man. I love it. I really think people are really going to dig that show."

Munro praised Gunn (and Peacemaker) during a conversation about his latest film, Initiation, which was released online in May. In Initiation, a murder during a university's pledge week ignites a spree of sinister social-media messages and a race against time to stop a killer before he strikes again. Munro plays Chancellor Bruce Van Horn, who has to try to manage panic over the murder not just on the part of students, but of wealthy alumni who are on campus considering making donations.

Initiation is now available on digital, to rent or own.