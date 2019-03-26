Rob McElhenney Issues Warning Not To Go Beer For Beer With ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa

If you’ve ever sat around and thought “Hey, I could go drink for drink with Jason Momoa,” Rob McElhenney as a suggestion for you: don’t. Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the It’s Always Sunny star shared an image with Momoa, warning his followers to go “beer for beer” with the Aquaman star. “If you value your life,” McElhenney shared with the picture, taken at a gala of some sort. “Don’t try to go beer for beer with this man.” Momoa was then sure to include a not-so-family-friendly hand gesture to complete the ultimate party pic.

Getting his big break on Game of Thrones, Momoa’s now a household name thanks to his massive role as Arthur Curry in Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe, mostly due to the massively popular Aquaman film directed by James Wan. On the eve of its home media release, Aquaman has made over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office.

With the tremendous box office success of Aquaman, the franchise has already spawned a direct sequel in addition to a spin-off focusing on The Trench — both of which are now in development at Warner Brothers.

At one point McElheneny was attached to direct a Minecraft movie for Warners Brothers although he has since dropped out. Instead, the actor will be joining Always Sunny costar Charlie Day on a new comedy show for Apple’s new streaming service Apple TV+.

Aquaman is available on home media release beginning March 26th. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

